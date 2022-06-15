Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Recovery crews are searching for two men who were swept away by fast-moving water in a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee after jumping in to try to save a 10-year-old boy.

Officials say a volunteer helping to search the shoreline found the boy’s body Tuesday in the conjoining Kinnickinnic River, more than a mile from where he fell in.

The youngster was identified by family as Mohammad Arman, who would have turned 11 on July 4.

Family members say the child’s father and a family friend followed him into the drainage ditch Monday evening.

Witnesses say the men and the child were swept into a tunnel that runs under a road.

Crews are searching the river Wednesday for the missing men.

