Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police respond to shots fired, car break-ins call near HGTC

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating a shots fired and car break-ins call near Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

Officers responded early Wednesday morning to Technology Boulevard, which is off Highway 501.

The police department said that suspects have left the area and there is no threat to public at this time.

No word right now if there are any injuries.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

Latest News

A Greenville County couple was charged on sexual assault charges to minors.
Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors
Hunter Nance
1 wanted after 2 hurt in shooting, assault in Georgetown County, deputies say
Pamela Price
Conway police searching for woman involved in child neglect case
(File)
2 men charged with illegally trafficking nearly 60 guns into Philadelphia from S.C.