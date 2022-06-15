Conway police respond to shots fired, car break-ins call near HGTC

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating a shots fired and car break-ins call near Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

Officers responded early Wednesday morning to Technology Boulevard, which is off Highway 501.

The police department said that suspects have left the area and there is no threat to public at this time.

No word right now if there are any injuries.

