CCU’s VanScoter and Johnson earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region accolades

Veteran duo helped lead Coastal to its 18th NCAA Regional appearance
CCU’s Reid VanScoter and Tyler Johnson.
CCU’s Reid VanScoter and Tyler Johnson.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior Reid VanScoter and senior Tyler Johnson were both named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Wednesday.

VanScoter earned a spot on the all-region first team, while Johnson was named to the second team.

A 2022 Collegiate Baseball second-team All-American and the first Chanticleer to be named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, VanScoter was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team for his stellar season in 2022.

VanScoter went 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA on the season, firing 88.2 innings of work over 16 starts. He led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top-25 nationally in wins and was fifth in the Sun Belt in ERA on the season. He was fourth in the Sun Belt in innings pitched, seventh in strikeouts with 85, and tied for second in the league with 25 strikeouts looking.

In conference play, VanScoter went 7-1 overall with a 2.91 ERA, with his only loss in Sun Belt Conference play coming at home to Georgia State, in which the Chants’ defense made five errors and allowed seven unearned runs. The recent graduate pitched 5.0 innings or more in nine of his 10 starts in SBC play, struck out 56 batters compared to just 14 walks over 58.2 innings pitched in conference play, and held CCU’s SBC opponents to a .228 batting average.

Johnson, who was named to the All-Sun Belt second team, led the Chanticleers offensively all season long and finished the season hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He also posted a team-best .754 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage over 52 games played.

The designated hitter led the Sun Belt in slugging percentage and on-base + slugging percentage (OPS) (1.221), was second in home runs, fourth in on-base percentage, fourth in RBIs, and seventh in batting average. He finished the season with a team-high 16 multi-RBI games, 17 multi-hit games, and a career-high on-base streak of 31-straight games.

In Sun Belt Conference play, Johnson hit .404 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, 24 runs scored, and 16 walks, and posted a .828 slugging percentage.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

