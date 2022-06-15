CCU’s Tyler Johnson earns spot on NCBWA Division I All-America 2nd team

DALLAS – Coastal Carolina senior Tyler Johnson was named to the 2022 NCBWA Division I All-America second team, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Wednesday.

Johnson, who was named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team earlier today, was an All-Sun Belt second-team pick in 2022 in which he led the Chanticleers offensively all season long. He finished the season hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He also posted a team-best .754 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage over 52 games played.

The designated hitter led the Sun Belt in slugging percentage and on-base + slugging percentage (OPS) (1.221), was second in home runs, fourth in on-base percentage, fourth in RBIs, and seventh in batting average. He finished the season with a team-high 16 multi-RBI games, 17 multi-hit games, and a career-high on-base streak of 31-straight games.

In Sun Belt Conference play, Johnson hit .404 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, 24 runs scored, and 16 walks, and posted a .828 slugging percentage.

Johnson becomes the second Chant to receive All-America honors in 2022, joining Reid VanScoter who was named to the 2022 Collegiate Baseball All-American second team.

