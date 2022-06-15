CCU women’s soccer unveils 2022 fall schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan announced the 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday, which includes eight home matches at CCU Soccer Stadium. The 2022 slate includes contests versus the newest members of the Sun Belt Conference in James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion, and Marshall.

“We feel our non-conference schedule is challenging with very competitive matches,” Hogan said. “This non-conference schedule will challenge our young team and prepare us for a very difficult Sun Belt schedule. We have the unique position of playing all four new Sun Belt teams, giving us a mix of both old and new conference foes for 2022.”

The Chanticleers finished the 2021 season 6-9-2 overall and 4-5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. Coastal fell to Georgia Southern 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament.

CCU will open at home with three-straight matches, including two exhibitions against Winthrop (Aug. 10) and High Point (Aug. 13) before kicking off the regular season against Jacksonville (Aug. 18).

The Chants will then hit the road for two consecutive contests at College of Charleston (Aug. 21) and UNCW (Aug. 28) before closing out the month of August at home versus Charleston Southern (Aug. 31).

The month of September will see the Chants welcome Campbell (Sept. 4) to the CCU Soccer Stadium before back-to-back road matches at Charlotte (Sept. 8) and Stetson (Sept. 11). CCU will then return home to begin SBC play versus James Madison (Sept. 16) before hitting the road at App State (Sept. 22). Coastal will end September at home against Georgia State (Sept. 25).

Coastal Carolina will see the most road matches of the season in the month of October as the Chanticleers will travel to Louisiana (Oct. 2), Old Dominion (Oct. 9), Georgia Southern (Oct. 16), and South Alabama (Oct. 23). CCU will play just three matches at home in the final month of the regular season, playing host to Southern Miss (Oct. 6) and Marshall (Oct. 20) before wrapping up the regular-season slate at home against ULM (Oct. 27).

The Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship will once again be held at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

