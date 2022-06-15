Submit a Tip
2 charged after deputies find fentanyl at NC detention center

Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson
Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two women were arrested after being found with drugs at a North Carolina detention center.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson were in custody Monday when deputies found four capsules and a bag containing fentanyl.

Other empty capsules were also found.

The two were already incarcerated on previous charges.

Farris and Ferguson were each additionally charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

were each issued a $20,000 bond, officials said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

