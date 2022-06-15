Submit a Tip
18-year-old killed in Lumberton shooting, deputies say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Starlie Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton at around 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies later located 18-year-old Damarius McCoy, of Lumberton, at the scene with a gunshot wound.

McCoy died after being transported to a hospital.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

