1 wanted after 2 hurt in shooting, assault in Georgetown County, deputies say

Hunter Nance
Hunter Nance(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for one person after a shooting and an assault sent two people to the hospital overnight.

Georgetown County deputies were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Watford Place near Andrews.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions aren’t known at this time.

Deputies are looking for 28-year-old Hunter Nance in connection to this case.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with red hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

