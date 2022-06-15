1 wanted after 2 hurt in shooting, assault in Georgetown County, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for one person after a shooting and an assault sent two people to the hospital overnight.

Georgetown County deputies were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Watford Place near Andrews.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions aren’t known at this time.

Deputies are looking for 28-year-old Hunter Nance in connection to this case.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with red hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.