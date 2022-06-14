Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after police said he held a person at knifepoint during an attempted robbery and cut the victim.

Officers were called on Friday to North Kings Highway, near Chapin Memorial Park, where a victim told police that a man with long hair came up to him outside his vehicle, pulled out a knife and demanded his wallet.

The victim said that when he didn’t hand over his wallet the suspect cut the victim with a knife, leaving a cut on his stomach. The suspect then ran away, according to the arrest warrant.

A couple of days later, police said they responded to a business at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Osceola Street where a man was yelling and waving around a knife.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Walsh, was arrested for disorderly conduct, but the officer noticed the suspect matched the description of the armed robbery suspect.

The victim of the robbery identified Walsh in a photo lineup as the person who tried to rob him, according to the arrest warrant.

He faces charges of armed robbery and public disorderly conduct. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a more than $25,000 bond.

