Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of Santee Cooper customers in the Atlantic Beach area were without power after the boom from a truck made contact with power lines and caught fire.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Squad 3 was returning from a medical call in Crescent Beach when they noticed a column of smoke coming from Atlantic Beach.

HCFR had Station 7 units en route to 29th Ave S for a vehicle fire.

Squad 3 arrived on the scene to discover a truck had made contact with utility lines and caught fire.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

Crews pulled an attack line to prep for a fire attack once power could be secured. HCFR Engine 7 provided a water supply and assisted with the fire attack.

Once the fire was brought under control scene was turned over to Horry County Fire and Atlantic Beach PD.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

HCFR thanked Santee Cooper for their quick response so crews could extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

All power has restored to customers in the area.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair

Latest News

A Greenville County couple was charged on sexual assault charges to minors.
Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors
2022 Primary Elections
Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses a law that gives school districts the option of arming trained...
Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees
Hunter Nance
1 wanted after 2 hurt in shooting, assault in Georgetown County, deputies say
Conway police respond to shots fired, car break-ins call near HGTC