ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of Santee Cooper customers in the Atlantic Beach area were without power after the boom from a truck made contact with power lines and caught fire.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages (Horry County Fire Rescue)

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Squad 3 was returning from a medical call in Crescent Beach when they noticed a column of smoke coming from Atlantic Beach.

HCFR had Station 7 units en route to 29th Ave S for a vehicle fire.

Squad 3 arrived on the scene to discover a truck had made contact with utility lines and caught fire.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages (Horry County Fire Rescue)

Crews pulled an attack line to prep for a fire attack once power could be secured. HCFR Engine 7 provided a water supply and assisted with the fire attack.

Once the fire was brought under control scene was turned over to Horry County Fire and Atlantic Beach PD.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages (Horry County Fire Rescue)

HCFR thanked Santee Cooper for their quick response so crews could extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

All power has restored to customers in the area.

Boom from a truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages (Horry County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.