South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We all know the hassle of trying to get from point A to point B in a timely manner, and that one driver who may be slowing down the speed of traffic.

“I would say y’all need to get y’all stuff together, and try to be safe, but move a little faster on the road,” said Bobby Burgess, a South Carolina resident.

South Carolina’s Move Right law, also known as the “Slowpoke Law,” went into effect on August 15, 2021.

It requires drivers on controlled-access highways to only use the far left-hand lane when passing another vehicle.

Some drivers in the Grand Strand told WMBF News they find it frustrating to deal with slower drivers.

“I mean, I’ll give it a few minutes for them to realize that they’re slowing traffic down. If I got to tap the horn once or twice, I ain’t afraid to do that,” said Jason Herring, a Myrtle Beach resident.

Since the law went into effect, 47 citations and 21 warnings have been issued throughout Horry County, and 15 citations and 14 warnings were issued in Florence County.

But the bigger picture is to make sure you stay safe on the roads.

“The three main reasons with the intent of this law, it really boils down to public safety: less congestion of traffic, provide an open lane for travel for first responders while performing their duties, and hopefully to reduce road rage, said Trooper Lance Corporal Nick Pye of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Overall, most drivers agree this law is a good benefit to be in place.

“I think it’s a good law though because if you’re driving too slow you need to pull over to the next lane, said Burgess. “You don’t need to drive too fast or too slow because people have somewhere to be and we have to get there safe.”

“If I had to pick a side I would say it could help, keep people moving, getting less people aggravated with each other,” said Herring.

Currently, drivers caught driving in the left lane without passing could be issued a fine of $25.

