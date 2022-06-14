Submit a Tip
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people hit a pedestrian in the city of Myrtle Beach but didn’t stop, according to arrest warrants.

Angela Zeigler is accused of being behind the wheel when the crash happened on Monday, June 6 in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near 82nd Avenue Parkway.

Warrants show William Zeigler II was inside the car at the time of the crash.

During the investigation, it was determined that Angela Zeigler left the scene after hitting the victim “causing great bodily injury,” according to the arrest warrants.

The warrant goes on to state that “utilizing city cameras, the vehicle being driven by the co-defendant and defendant returned back to the scene of the collision where Myrtle Beach police officers and Myrtle Beach Fire Department were on scene rendering aid to the victim.”

Police arrested the pair on Monday.

Angela Zeigler is charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury. William Zeigler II is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Both have bonded out of jail.

