Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One charged after car hits golf cart in Iredell County, killing two, injuring four

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville.
The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville.
By WBTV Web Staff and David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a car hit a golf cart full of people in Iredell County, authorities said.

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, five people were in the golf cart.

“Last night around 9:40 p.m., the Highway Patrol and other first responders were called to this area for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a golf cart,” said Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “Troopers arrived to find multiple injured; unfortunately two of those passengers on the golf cart were deceased and there were multiple transported to the hospital.”

As it was going down the road, a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting the cart, troopers said.

The driver of the golf cart, 39-year-old Michael Shane Marlowe, and a 5-year-old passenger, Bentley Marlowe, were identified by Highway Patrol troopers as the two victims killed in the crash.

“A lot of people knew the Marlowes…and it’s really affected a lot of people,” said family friend Susan Chambers. “It’s just an overwhelming heaviness, sorrow, for them and their families, for everybody.”

Authorities said the four other passengers were ages 2, 13, 16, and 26. They were taken by medical helicopters to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the 2009 Honda Accord, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol. Bond was set at $250,000.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for not only the driver but also everyone else on the highway, and then golf carts are a popular past time for folks to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods and community, but they can be dangerous when golf carts and cars occupy the same space, that can be dangerous for the occupants of the golf carts for sure,” Swagger said.

That investigation is ongoing.

“We can feel the void today in this community,” said Paul Hill, Associate Pastor at Fairview Baptist Church.

Fairview Baptist is less than a mile from Fort Dobbs Road, and many in the congregation know the Marlowe family.

“Why this tragedy, why these things, why children, the only answer I can give is my faith in Christ, that’s what gives me hope, that’s what helps me to help others,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Scott Eanes.

Pastor Eanes says his church will be there to help community mourn and heal from what’s happened. From the families of those involved to the emergency responders who were met with horrible images last night.

“The people who were on the scene last night, had to see these things, we certainly won’t our doors to be open for them,” Hill added.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Crews search for missing Myrtle Beach swimmer, police say
It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
4th Circuit Solicitor wants 13-year-old tried as adult for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

Latest News

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Ishmael Raheen Bridges
Suspect wanted for hit and run in Conway, police say
.
'Slowpoke Law' citations intend to ease congestion, road rage
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County, police say
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County, police say
Surfside Beach single-vehicle crash in with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital
Surfside Beach crash with entrapment, fire sends 1 to hospital