One charged after car hits golf cart in Iredell County, killing two, injuring four

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a car hit a golf cart full of people in Iredell County, authorities said.

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, five people were in the golf cart.

“Last night around 9:40 p.m., the Highway Patrol and other first responders were called to this area for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a golf cart,” said Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “Troopers arrived to find multiple injured; unfortunately two of those passengers on the golf cart were deceased and there were multiple transported to the hospital.”

As it was going down the road, a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting the cart, troopers said.

The driver of the golf cart, 39-year-old Michael Shane Marlowe, and a 5-year-old passenger, Bentley Marlowe, were identified by Highway Patrol troopers as the two victims killed in the crash.

“A lot of people knew the Marlowes…and it’s really affected a lot of people,” said family friend Susan Chambers. “It’s just an overwhelming heaviness, sorrow, for them and their families, for everybody.”

Authorities said the four other passengers were ages 2, 13, 16, and 26. They were taken by medical helicopters to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the 2009 Honda Accord, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol. Bond was set at $250,000.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for not only the driver but also everyone else on the highway, and then golf carts are a popular past time for folks to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods and community, but they can be dangerous when golf carts and cars occupy the same space, that can be dangerous for the occupants of the golf carts for sure,” Swagger said.

That investigation is ongoing.

“We can feel the void today in this community,” said Paul Hill, Associate Pastor at Fairview Baptist Church.

Fairview Baptist is less than a mile from Fort Dobbs Road, and many in the congregation know the Marlowe family.

“Why this tragedy, why these things, why children, the only answer I can give is my faith in Christ, that’s what gives me hope, that’s what helps me to help others,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Scott Eanes.

Pastor Eanes says his church will be there to help community mourn and heal from what’s happened. From the families of those involved to the emergency responders who were met with horrible images last night.

“The people who were on the scene last night, had to see these things, we certainly won’t our doors to be open for them,” Hill added.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.