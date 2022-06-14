North Myrtle Beach FY23 budget passes first round

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After months of debate and a couple of workshops, the City of North Myrtle Beach wants to hear what residents think about the $162 million budget for next year.

“Under item A is the public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget,” said Marilyn Hatley, the mayor of North Myrtle Beach. “I will open that up to the public if anyone wants to make a comment or ask a question concerning our budget.”

Sabina Lynskey, a North Myrtle Beach resident took to the podium, with a list.

“I had a question about section four of the ordinance that I want to clarify,” Lynskey said. “It says personal expense, but I think it’s supposed to say personnel.”

Included in the 299-page budget are development projects like the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports complex expansion. The council says they are not raising or adding new taxes next year if approved.

“As far as the property tax goes, it will remain 45 mills and so what the council voted on tonight, a tax levy, which is basically going to maintain that same 45 mills,” said Donald Graham, a spokesperson for the city.

There would be an increase in the sewage and water rate, however.

“Water and sewer are the only rates increasing and that’s because we have a pass-through rate that’s coming from Grand Strand,” Graham said. “So, we must pass that on to customers in North Myrtle Beach. That’s three cents per one thousand gallons.”

The council voted unanimously to take the budget to a second reading.

The budget includes an expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports complex to more than 250 acres, with a price tag of $31 million.

There’s also a new EOC and Data Management Center at a cost of $12 million.

The council also passed the first reading to set the tax levy for FY23 at the same millage as FY22, 45.

To view the full budget for Fiscal Year 2023, click here.

