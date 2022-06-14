Myrtle Beach City Council approves $292 million budget with property tax increase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you own property in the city of Myrtle Beach, your property tax will be going up soon.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the final reading for the $292 million budget for FY23. The approved budget includes increases to property tax, stormwater fees and parking fees.

Property taxes will increase from 78 mills to 88 mills, which means a person who owns a $250,000 home will pay about $100 more on their property taxes. For a commercial space valued at $1 million, it would be a $600 increase.

The parking fees increases will vary by certain streets:

Oceanfront Beach Access (City-wide): Current: $2.00/hour, New Rate: $3.00/hour Current: $10/max daily rate, New Rate: $15/max daily rate

6th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North: Current: $1.75/hour, New Rate: $2.00/hour No restrictions, no daily rate

29th Avenue South to 31st Avenue North: Current: $1.50/hour, New Rate: $2.00/hour Current: $8.00/max daily rate, New Rate: $10.00/max daily rate

Weekly On-Street Passes: Current: $30 New Rate: $50



The extra influx of money will help to pay for 47 new positions in the city, with many of them focusing on public safety, including 25 new police officers, three Ocean Rescue lieutenants, three opioid outreach team members and a cybersecurity analyst.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said the extra positions are certainly needed as more and more people move to the area.

“Obviously, the more people we have here, the more it affects our emergency services, we’ve seen that over the years grow. I’ve been here for about 15 years and we’ve done 5,000 more calls a year than when I started 15 years ago and that’s with the same amount of stations,” Evans said.

Not only is the budget adding new jobs, but it’s increasing pay for current city employees after a study found that Myrtle Beach was not competitive with other markets.

The class and compensation study is done about every five years and evaluates salaries to ensure that Myrtle Beach can successfully compete for current and future employees.

Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea hopes the increase in pay will help recruit and retain employees.

“This is not something that just happened because of inflation. This is over the last two, three, four, five years. We’ve not been competing and losing people,” Kruea said. “We need to be able to attract folks, the best folks, to work here for the city of Myrtle Beach.”

The new budget will go into effect on July 1.

