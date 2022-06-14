Meals on Wheels provides wellness checks when temperatures rise

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As summer begins, Meals on Wheels of Horry County has been busy.

They’re adding about 12 to 14 new clients each week.

Besides delivering meals, they also do wellness checks.

Since most of their clients are elderly and often isolated and homebound, Meals on Wheels checks to see if they are staying cool, especially during weeks like this when the temperature rises into the hundreds.

During these wellness checks, volunteers will ask clients how they’re coping with the weather and if they need any assistance.

People 65 years of age and older and people who are ill or are on certain medications are the most at risk for heat-related illnesses.

“We do wellness check calls too and we have volunteers that are going to be doing that this week, because of the heat increase,” said Bryan Fields, the Discipleship Coordinator and volunteer at Meal on Wheels of Horry County.

Meals on Wheels is also looking for volunteers to spend some visitation time with their elderly clients.

“What we’re discovering is that the people that we serve are isolated. Lonely. Homebound. So the only way to combat that isolation is to go out and spend some time with them, visiting.

Meals on Wheels covers nearly all of Horry County to make sure needs are met.

“Our volunteer drivers are out eyes and our ears out there. So we will deliver routes with food in hand to deliver in Longs, Lorris, Little River all the way down to Murrells Inlet and even a little bit in rural Georgetown/Hemingway area. So our drivers are our eyes and ears for that checking to make sure that they’re okay.”

Meals on Wheels is a program that delivers meals to people’s homes who are unable to purchase or prepare their own meals while also providing fellowship.

“We are actively trying to be part of our community that really aids people, loves on people. encourages them, shares the love of Jesus with them, but also make sure that their well-being is intact too.

