Florence city leaders support Project Ceasefire to help lower gun violence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence city councilmembers voted in support of the Project Ceasefire to reduce gun violence within the city.

People who came out to the meeting on Monday were pleased to know the city was listening to their concerns.

“It’s a step forward, absolutely, but we need to make many more steps to be proactive rather than reactive,” said Leo Woodberry, who lives in Florence.

Florence city leaders will be working along the national program called Project Ceasefire which was introduced to the city two years ago.

The program helps network local programs that focus on preventing crime and gun violence. It also provides additional equipment to police officers to be successful.

Approximately $2 billion has been committed to this initiative in the United States.

The funding is being used to hire new federal and state prosecutors, support investigators, provide training, distribute gun lock safety kits, deter juvenile gun crime and develop and promote community outreach efforts as well as to support other gun and gang violence reduction strategies.

Last year, the City of Florence saw 136 assaults at gunpoint, while so far in 2022 there have already been 62.

Meanwhile, the 2022 murder has already surpassed the 2021 murder rate. In 2022, there have been seven murders involving a gun, while in 2021 there were five.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin urges people and businesses to get involved in the program.

“We need community members and family members and parents to be committed to helping us assist them to prevent violence in the city of Florence,” said Ervin.

In addition to this project, the Florence Police Department also mentioned that they are working to get a grant to install a total of 30 cameras in areas where crime is high. These cameras will have the capability to read a car’s license plate.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.