Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or...
A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

Other similar baby rockers were recalled in 2021 and 2019.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Crews search for missing Myrtle Beach swimmer, police say
It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
4th Circuit Solicitor wants 13-year-old tried as adult for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

Latest News

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
FILE PHOTO - The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading as investors brace for the Federal...
Stocks drop deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle...
Brittney Griner’s Russia detention extended for third time