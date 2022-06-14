FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, feels like 110-115°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grab a drink of water. It’s going to be the warmest day of 2022 so far and it already feels like it this morning.

TODAY

Voting today? It's going to be a TOASTY one! (WMBF)

We know many of you are headed to the polls for the primaries today. Plan to pack plenty of water, light clothing and get to the polls early to beat the heat.

West of the waterway, get ready for the heat index to climb into the 110-115°. (WMBF)

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is out for areas west of the waterway where the heat index will climb up to 115° in some spots this afternoon.

The heat index will climb from 105-110° today east of the waterway. (WMBF)

Areas east of the waterway are under a HEAT ADVISORY where the heat index will climb up to 110° for a few hours this afternoon.

Regardless of your location, it’s going to be BRUTAL and DANGEROUS out there. Time outside today should be limited with these dangerous heat levels.

TONIGHT

As we head into the evening hours, a shortwave will move in from the northeast and could bring a few scattered showers and storms to the region later this evening and into the overnight hours. It’s important to note that this forecast is not a slam dunk and will change even more today. Right now, we’ve thrown in a 30% chance of showers and storms for the forecast tonight. With enough heat and humidity, it would not be a surprise to see these storms extend further into our area bringing thunder, lightning and heavy rain in those scattered storms. Notice how the models have some pretty big disagreements just 12 hours away from this disturbance moving through the area.

There is a slight chance for a few storms this evening. Models still have some pretty big disagreements with the chances tonight. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

A back door cold front overnight will attempt to bring relief to the region but I’m afraid it won’t be much. It’s still hot & humid tomorrow as highs climb into the lower 90s on the beaches and the upper 90s inland. Once again, the heat index will reach the triple digits. Any relief from the heat doesn’t look likely until the weekend with triple digit head indices each day through the work week.

Highs will continue to be warm with the humidity EVEN worse for the rest of the week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.