FIRST ALERT: Heat continues ahead of weekend relief

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and humidity will continue to scorch the region through the end of the week before some relief arrives by the weekend.

TONIGHT

Tonight will continue to be very warm and humid with temperatures barely dropping below 80° by sunrise on Wednesday. A stray storm or two will be possible overnight, but most areas will stay dry.

Hot and humid again Wednesday.
Hot and humid again Wednesday.(WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be hot and humid once again, but temperatures will be a few degrees lower than Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. With high humidity in place, the heat index will climb to around 105 for most spots through the afternoon.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Heat will continue through the end of the week with heat index reaching to near 105 both days. A few storms will be possible as a cold front moves closer to the area late in the day on Friday.

Remaining hot and humid through Friday.
Remaining hot and humid through Friday.(WMBF)

RELIEF IN SIGHT

The cold front will push south of the region by Friday night and will finally usher in some relief from the heat and humidity. In fact, much lower humidity will filter in to the area for the weekend into early next week making for a rather refreshing feeling. Temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday and drop into the middle 80s on Sunday.

High humidity continues through Friday.
High humidity continues through Friday.(WMBF)

