Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week

Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and...
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

It’s not clear if this week’s meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issues. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost 3% before the opening bell Tuesday to $38.02.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Crews search for missing Myrtle Beach swimmer, police say
It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
CCMF looking ahead to next year's fest
CCMF owners look ahead to next year’s festival after having another sold out year
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
4th Circuit Solicitor wants 13-year-old tried as adult for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error