Polling location in Carolina Forest evacuated due to 'gas odor call'

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to a gas odor call at 905 International Drive, which...
Crews responded just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to a gas odor call at 905 International Drive, which is where Ocean Bay Middle School is located.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a gas odor call at a building in the Carolina Forest area.

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to 905 International Drive, which is where Ocean Bay Middle School is located.

The building was evacuated as a precaution while crews investigate the incident.

It is currently being used as one of the polling locations during Tuesday’s primary Election Day.

Horry County Fire Rescue is also working with utility crews to mitigate the issue.

