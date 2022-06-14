Submit a Tip
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach, police confirm

Ocean
Ocean(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered, according to police.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the body was found early Tuesday morning.

Crews searched for the swimmer Monday afternoon near 7th Avenue.

The person’s name has not been released at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

