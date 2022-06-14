Submit a Tip
Conway police searching for woman involved in child neglect case

Pamela Price
Pamela Price(Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman involved in a child neglect case.

The police department said it has opened an investigation into unlawful child neglect involving Pamela Jean Price.

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to get more details on the case and exactly why Price is wanted.

If you know her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 843-248-1790.

