Conway police searching for woman involved in child neglect case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman involved in a child neglect case.

The police department said it has opened an investigation into unlawful child neglect involving Pamela Jean Price.

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to get more details on the case and exactly why Price is wanted.

If you know her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.