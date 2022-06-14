Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of Santee Cooper customers in the Atlantic Beach area were without power after a boom truck made contact with a utility pole and caught fire.

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Squad 3 was returning from a medical call in Crescent Beach when they noticed a column of smoke coming from Atlantic Beach.

HCFR had Station 7 units en route to 29th Ave S for a vehicle fire.

Squad 3 arrived on the scene to discover a boom truck had made contact with utility lines and was now involved in fire.

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

Crews pulled an attack line to prep for a fire attack once power could be secured. HCFR Engine 7 provided a water supply and assisted with the fire attack.

Once the fire was brought under control scene was turned over to Horry County Fire and Atlantic Beach PD.

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

HCFR thanked Santee Cooper for their quick response so crews could extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

All power has restored to customers in the area.

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages
Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages(Horry County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Crews search for missing Myrtle Beach swimmer, police say
It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
4th Circuit Solicitor wants 13-year-old tried as adult for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

Latest News

Hot and humid again Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat continues ahead of weekend relief
Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hopes to win Tuesday's primary then earn...
McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending