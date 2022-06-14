ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of Santee Cooper customers in the Atlantic Beach area were without power after a boom truck made contact with a utility pole and caught fire.

Boom truck hits utility lines in Atlantic Beach causing big fire, power outages (Horry County Fire Rescue)

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Squad 3 was returning from a medical call in Crescent Beach when they noticed a column of smoke coming from Atlantic Beach.

HCFR had Station 7 units en route to 29th Ave S for a vehicle fire.

Squad 3 arrived on the scene to discover a boom truck had made contact with utility lines and was now involved in fire.

Crews pulled an attack line to prep for a fire attack once power could be secured. HCFR Engine 7 provided a water supply and assisted with the fire attack.

Once the fire was brought under control scene was turned over to Horry County Fire and Atlantic Beach PD.

HCFR thanked Santee Cooper for their quick response so crews could extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

All power has restored to customers in the area.

