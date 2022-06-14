1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was hospitalized after a Kia Soul crashed into a building Monday night in Myrtle Beach.
According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, units from Stations 3, 4 and 1 responded to the call.
The building was shored and secured by companies on the scene.
No further information is currently available.
