MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was hospitalized after a Kia Soul crashed into a building Monday night in Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, units from Stations 3, 4 and 1 responded to the call.

The building was shored and secured by companies on the scene.

1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building (Myrtle Beach Fire Department)

No further information is currently available.

