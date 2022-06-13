Submit a Tip
Suspect wanted for hit and run in Conway, police say

Ishmael Raheen Bridges
Ishmael Raheen Bridges(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a hit and run.

Officers say Ishmael Raheen Bridges is wanted for a hit and run and reckless driving.

According to the report, the vehicle Bridges used in the crime was a bright orange Dodge Challenger bearing SC tag SWX-107.

If anyone has information, please contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

