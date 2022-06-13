Submit a Tip
Ripley’s Aquarium celebrates 25 years in the Grand Strand

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Believe it or not, Ripley’s Aquarium is celebrating 25 years in the Grand Strand.

After deciding to expand the household brand, they built the first Ripley’s Aquarium here in Myrtle Beach.

There are only three Ripley’s Aquariums in the U.S., and the Myrtle Beach location paved the way for the two facilities in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and one in Toronto, Canada.

The aquarium has grown in many ways over the last 25 years with its latest and largest expansion being the Penguin Playhouse.

The Penguin Playhouse gives visitors a chance to observe the penguins and even take a peek into their penguin nursery.

In 2020, Ripley’s also opened its Marine Science Research Center to help with animal care and facilitate research.

The aquarium is celebrating its birthday with a party on the plaza.

Visitors are welcome to come enjoy a DJ, face painting and special engagements inside the aquarium.

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

