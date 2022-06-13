Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach gas prices nearly 50 cents higher than one month ago, experts say

Gas prices are pushing the rate of inflation up rapidly, and the costs of food and housing are recording the sharpest increases in decades. (CNN, KSNV, POOL)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices across the country continue their historic rise, including in the Myrtle Beach area.

GasBuddy reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Myrtle Beach area rose 11.7 cents in the last week, averaging $4.58 per gallon. It’s according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations.

MORE INFORMATION | Gas Price Map in Myrtle Beach Area

Myrtle Beach area gas prices are 45.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.82 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy found that the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $4.42 a gallon while the most expensive is at $4.79.

South Carolina’s average price for a gallon of gas stands at $4.57 and nationwide the average is above the $5 mark at $5.01 a gallon.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

