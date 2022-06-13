Mullins police capture suspect wanted in attempted murder case

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a man who was wanted in an attempted murder case has been arrested.

The Mullins Police Department said James Goodman was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Monday without incident.

Goodman was also wanted on other charges.

Police have not released details on the incident connected to the charges.

But the police department thanked the community for all of the tips that came in that helped with Goodman’s apprehension.

