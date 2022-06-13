Submit a Tip
Marion police apprehend suspects wanted in April shootout, attempted murder

Marion police apprehend suspects wanted in April shootout, attempted murder
(Marion County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion police have apprehended two suspects they said were involved in an April 29 shootout.

On April 29, officers responded to the 1100 block of Bluff Rd in the city limits of Marion in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they weren’t able to locate anyone but did find multiple shell casings near an apartment.

During the investigations, officers discovered that 34-year-old Antoine Killings fired several shots at a car occupied by 27-year-old Lequintay Worley. Police said 19-year-old Tay’shawn Bethea was also with Killings and also tried to shoot Worley.

Killings was arrested on June 9, and charged with discharging firearms in city limits, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, malicious injury to personal property, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Bethea also had an active bench warrant with the Marion Police Department for drug charges at the time of his arrest.

Bond was denied at this time on the attempted murder charges and was set at $23,750 surety bond for all other charges.

Killings faces the same charges and was also given the same bond.

A circuit court judge will set bond at a later date on Killings and Bethea.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

