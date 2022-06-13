Horry County Animal Care Center reminds pet owners to take care of animals during extreme heat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is warning people to take care of their animals as extremely high temperatures hit our area this week.

Under the Horry County Government Care and Treatment ordinance, an animal may not be “tethered outside during extreme weather, including but not limited to, temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.”

According to our First Alert Weather team, an excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday which will make some areas feel like it’s over 110 degrees.

FIRST ALERT | EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow

During extreme temperatures, pet owners should take the proper steps to protect their animals, such as bringing them inside the home or providing another proper shelter. And if a person is using a doghouse outside, that shelter must not be made of a material that conducts heat, such as metal. The animal must also have one or more separate areas of shad large enough to accommodate their whole body.

“Here’s a good rule of thumb—if it’s hot for you, it’s hot for them. Be kind and use common sense,” Horry County Animal Care Center posted on its Facebook page.

The penalty for exposing an animal to extreme temperatures can include up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.

