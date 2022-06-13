Georgetown deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man with dementia

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old endangered man suffering from dementia reported missing by his family in Murrells Inlet Monday.

Deputies are searching for Donald Boivin Sr., a white male 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Donald Boivin (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

He is driving a 2014 bright blue Nissan Versa automobile with South Carolina license tag JVF-545.

Donald Boivin (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

His vehicle was recently spotted on a traffic camera in Horry County.

Anyone seeing this man or vehicle should call 911 and report the location.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.