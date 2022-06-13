FOUND SAFE: 82-year-old missing from Murrells Inlet located, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the Murrells Inlet man reported missing by his family Monday has been found safe in Brunswick County, N.C.

Monday evening, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Donald Boivin Sr., suffering from dementia reported missing by his family in Murrells Inlet Monday.

Bolvin left home in his Nissan Versa and was found on traffic cameras as he passed through Horry County.

