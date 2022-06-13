Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FOUND SAFE: 82-year-old missing from Murrells Inlet located, deputies say

Donald
Donald(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the Murrells Inlet man reported missing by his family Monday has been found safe in Brunswick County, N.C.

Monday evening, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Donald Boivin Sr., suffering from dementia reported missing by his family in Murrells Inlet Monday.

Bolvin left home in his Nissan Versa and was found on traffic cameras as he passed through Horry County.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
1 hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 707

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Event at Florence Motor Speedway promotes drift racing scene
.
VIDEO: CCMF owners look ahead to next year’s festival after having another sold out year
Voting stickers, pictured at the early voting site in Lexington County on May 31, 2022.(Credit:...
More than 100K South Carolinians cast their ballots in first early voting period under new state law
Ishmael Raheen Bridges
Suspect wanted for hit and run in Conway, police say
.
VIDEO: City of Marion opens cooling center at local gym