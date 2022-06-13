Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Duck’s Night Life has kept the party alive in North Myrtle Beach for 38 years

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your dancin’ shoes on! Duck’s Night Life on Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach has been a hot spot for nearly 40 years.

Come along with us to learn about the history of Duck’s Night Life. You can expect great live music, some of the best DJ’s around, refreshing drinks, and so much more at this gem in North Myrtle Beach.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
1 hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 707

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Ripley’s Aquarium celebrates 25 years in the Grand Strand
.
Grand Strand Today - Duck's Night Life - Part 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Duck's Night Life - Part 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Duck's Night Life - Part 4