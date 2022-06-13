Duck’s Night Life has kept the party alive in North Myrtle Beach for 38 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your dancin’ shoes on! Duck’s Night Life on Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach has been a hot spot for nearly 40 years.

Come along with us to learn about the history of Duck’s Night Life. You can expect great live music, some of the best DJ’s around, refreshing drinks, and so much more at this gem in North Myrtle Beach.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.