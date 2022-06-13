City of Marion opens cooling shelter during dangerous heat wave

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion will have a cooling shelter open over the next few days as temperatures reach dangerous levels this week.

According to our First Alert Weather team, an excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday which will make some areas feel like it’s over 110 degrees.

FIRST ALERT | EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow

The Shannon Wilkerson Gym located at 299 W. Bobby Gerald Parkway opened at noon on Monday and will stay open through 5 p.m. for residents who don’t have air conditioning or who are displaced.

Mayor Ashley Brady said when it gets this hot outside, it’s important for the city to look out for its residents.

“It gives the opportunity for any individual who doesn’t have air conditioning or have been displaced to get out of the weather, get a little break and just get out of this oppressive heat. It’s just terribly hot. It’s going to be this way for the next three days,” said Brady.

A city employee said they will be able to have the cooling shelter open through Friday unless the weather changes.

WMBF News reached out to the city of Myrtle Beach, the city of Conway and Horry County to see if there are plans to open up a cooling shelter, but at this point, there are no plans.

