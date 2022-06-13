Submit a Tip
Check Your Ticket: $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in North Myrtle Beach

(WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a lottery ticket in North Myrtle Beach, you may want to check and see if you’re a winner.

A lucky ticket that was bought at Dodges Store at 2609 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach is worth $100,000.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Sunday.

The numbers are: 13-24-27-28-38; Power-Up: 2

The South Carolina Education Lottery is now looking for the winner.

That person has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

