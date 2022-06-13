Check Your Ticket: $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a lottery ticket in North Myrtle Beach, you may want to check and see if you’re a winner.

A lucky ticket that was bought at Dodges Store at 2609 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach is worth $100,000.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Sunday.

The numbers are: 13-24-27-28-38; Power-Up: 2

The South Carolina Education Lottery is now looking for the winner.

That person has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

