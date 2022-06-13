CCMF owners look ahead to next year’s festival after having another sold out year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest wrapped up another successful year on Sunday bringing 35,000 people to the Grand Strand.

There were many devoted fans this weekend with some waiting in line, while others still came out to the festival and braved the heavy rain on the final day.

Each day of the festival had a different theme.

For the last day, the founder of CCMF Bob Durkin decided to cap off the festival with the U.S.A. theme. Durkin said the theme for Sunday was special because it brings unity.

“Everything that has been happening over in the world. People are more patriotic than ever. Maybe there’s things that divide people, but people come together for country music, they love the U.S.A. The U.S.A. chants out, there were amazing,” said Durkin.

Hundreds of fans came out wearing the American flag and others had the iconic red, white and blue colors.

“It’s just amazing to see people. How much smiling faces that were out there just having a great time,” said Durkin.

This year organizers expected to gain more than $50 million in revenue. This is the second year in a row that CCMF has been sold out.

As the festival comes to an end, organizers are already looking into their next lineup.

“I can tell you this next year’s lineup is going to be blown away. It’s going to be amazing,” said Durkin.

Durkin mentioned that tickets for next year will be available in a month, and will also include information about next year’s lineup.

