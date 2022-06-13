Submit a Tip
‘Catch My Drift’: Florence Motor Speedway event promotes drift racing scene

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Motor Speedway played host to an event on Sunday, but it wasn’t like the ordinary racing seen at the track.

“It’s not your typical race event where it’s timed,” said Joe Gorcesky, CEO of Catch My Drift, who hosted the event. “This is actually a judged sport where we want to see the cars get as sideways as fast as possible and get as close to certain cones for zoning or clipping points. So it’s kind of like a style competition.”

Gorcesky founded Catch My Drift in 2013 to promote the drifting scene. Since then, he’s gone on to host events focused on driver seat time and spectator satisfaction.

“You have the ability to go for rides with these guys,” said Gorcesky. “You come on in. You go talk to the driver. Get a helmet and you can go out on the track with them and get a ride. It’s so much fun. All our drivers are really friendly. They’ll talk to everybody They love to talk about their cars and drifting.”

Catch My Drift hosts events around the southeast and shows communities about a sport that they may have never heard of before.

“You guys get more enjoyment,” said drift driver Nate Roberts, who also serves as vice president of Catch My Drift. “I’ve been doing it for so long now that like regular ordinary day life is just so plain that this becomes your release.”

Drifters showed off their style in a drift competition, but these cars are also registered tagged street cars.

