5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County, police say(Marion County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are receiving medical care after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County afternoon.

Marion Fire and Rescue was called to Main and Liberty Streets just after 2 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

Crews from Rescue 10, Engine 15, C101 and other volunteers found five people in need of medical care. All five were taken to MUSC-Marion by Marion County EMS units.

The identities and ages of the injured are unknown at this time.

Marion Police Department - South Carolina remained on scene to complete their investigation and for wreckers to remove both vehicles.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

