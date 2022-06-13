5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County, police say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are receiving medical care after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County afternoon.

Marion Fire and Rescue was called to Main and Liberty Streets just after 2 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

Crews from Rescue 10, Engine 15, C101 and other volunteers found five people in need of medical care. All five were taken to MUSC-Marion by Marion County EMS units.

The identities and ages of the injured are unknown at this time.

Marion Police Department - South Carolina remained on scene to complete their investigation and for wreckers to remove both vehicles.

