4th Circuit Solicitor wants 13-year-old tried as adult for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 4th Circuit Solicitor filed his intent to charge a 13-year-old as an adult in last week’s deadly Dillon County shooting.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the Bunker Hill community, where one teen was fatally shot.

Family members that spoke to WMBF News on Wednesday later identified him as 15-year-old Janare Fletcher.

“It’s just really shocking, really shocking, at this moment,” said Janare’s aunt, Jessica Fletcher. “Senseless. I wish it would’ve never happened.”

Another 15-year-old was also shot and was stated to be in critical condition. Their stepfather said the teen had surgery Wednesday, but no further update was provided on their condition.

Neighbors in the area told WMBF News that they heard anywhere from 10-to-15 gunshots Tuesday afternoon on Coreys Street.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

