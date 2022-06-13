Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

35-year sentence for 2nd suspect in deadly robbery that took life of beloved Dillon County store owner

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. – The second suspect in JW Bailey’s shooting death was sentenced to 35 years Monday.

Judge Paul Burch sentenced Williams Mason to 35 years on the murder charge. 

Under SC law, he will have to serve every day of the 35 years but will get credit for the time he has served awaiting trial, the 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel told WMBF News.

“We are happy that justice has been served for Mr. JW and his family,” said Shipp.

In March, a jury found Joshua Manning guilty of murder, robbery, larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to J.W. Bailey’s shooting death.

Life in prison is automatic for the murder charge. Manning received the maximum sentence for each additional charge.

Authorities said Manning and Mason shot and killed Bailey during a robbery on Dec. 12, 2019.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘What a sad day’: Dillon Co. community mourns after store owner killed during robbery

The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of...
The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of Thursday night's robbery.((Source: Keith Bailey))

Bailey was a beloved member of the Dillon County community. He owned his convenience store for more than 40 years and spent 50 years with the Dillon Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow
Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
1 hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 707

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Event at Florence Motor Speedway promotes drift racing scene
.
VIDEO: CCMF owners look ahead to next year’s festival after having another sold out year
Marion police apprehend suspects wanted in April shootout, attempted murder
Marion police apprehend suspects wanted in April shootout, attempted murder
4th Circuit Solicitor wants 13-year-old tried as adult for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County