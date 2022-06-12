Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Weather delay announced at Carolina Country Music Fest

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The fourth day of Carolina Country Music Fest has been put on pause due to showers and storms passing through the area.

The event announced a weather delay at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday after lightning was spotted within six miles of the festival site.

CCMF is asking attendees to evacuate the property until gates reopen.

CCMF GUIDE | What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more

No details about how it will affect artists’ sets, including headliner Jason Aldean, have been made available.

The remainder of the festival runs through Sunday night.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Nichols, who got his start in Myrtle Beach, will be performing at CCMF for the third time.
Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022
4-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 501, crews say
4-vehicle crash closes lanes on Highway 501, crews say
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
‘It’s God’s blessing:’ Florida couple gets married on stage at Carolina Country Music Fest
‘It’s God’s blessing:’ Florida couple gets married on stage at Carolina Country Music Fest

Latest News

VIDEO: Local youth soccer team headed to regionals
VIDEO: Local youth soccer team headed to regionals
VIDEO: Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York
VIDEO: Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York
VIDEO: Grand Strand teachers and students demand new gun measures
VIDEO: Grand Strand teachers and students demand new gun measures
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105