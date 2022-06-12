Weather delay announced at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The fourth day of Carolina Country Music Fest has been put on pause due to showers and storms passing through the area.

The event announced a weather delay at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday after lightning was spotted within six miles of the festival site.

Small pause due to the weather. Please evacuate the property. Download the app to be the first to know when gates open back up! Be back soon! https://t.co/valKbdwSLa — Carolina Country Music Fest (@CCMFLive) June 12, 2022

CCMF is asking attendees to evacuate the property until gates reopen.

No details about how it will affect artists’ sets, including headliner Jason Aldean, have been made available.

The remainder of the festival runs through Sunday night.

