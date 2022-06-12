Police investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda distributed in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda was distributed in parts of town early Sunday.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the propaganda was left sometime at around 2:30 a.m.

Officers spent the day removing it from yards and are “looking into the matter and gathering facts,” per a statement. The SSBPD also called the incident “shameful.”

The incident comes just over a month after Horry County police investigated anti-Semitic propaganda that was left in a Carolina Forest neighborhood.

“The Town of Surfside Beach is ‘The Family Beach,’ welcoming all people to our community,” the department said in a statement. “We do not condone this behavior in any way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SSBPD at 843-913-6368.

