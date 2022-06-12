Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda distributed in Surfside Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda was distributed in parts of town early Sunday.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the propaganda was left sometime at around 2:30 a.m.

Officers spent the day removing it from yards and are “looking into the matter and gathering facts,” per a statement. The SSBPD also called the incident “shameful.”

The incident comes just over a month after Horry County police investigated anti-Semitic propaganda that was left in a Carolina Forest neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Horry County police say anti-Semitic notes not a ‘direct local threat’

“The Town of Surfside Beach is ‘The Family Beach,’ welcoming all people to our community,” the department said in a statement. “We do not condone this behavior in any way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SSBPD at 843-913-6368.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Nichols, who got his start in Myrtle Beach, will be performing at CCMF for the third time.
Country artist who started chasing musical dreams in Myrtle Beach to perform at CCMF 2022
4-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 501, crews say
4-vehicle crash closes lanes on Highway 501, crews say
Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay
Lawrence Tafoya
Murrells Inlet man designated as ‘sexually violent predator’ following child porn possession plea
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

VIDEO: Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York
VIDEO: Celebration of Life held for Brittanee Drexel in New York
VIDEO: Grand Strand teachers and students demand new gun measures
VIDEO: Grand Strand teachers and students demand new gun measures
VIDEO: Local youth soccer team headed to regionals
VIDEO: Local youth soccer team headed to regionals
Gates at Carolina Country Music Fest reopen after weather delay