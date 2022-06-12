Myrtle Beach U16 soccer team headed to regionals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After taking down other teams at the state level, the U16 Crush of the Beach United Football Club is heading to regionals.

The team will head to Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday where they’ll play for a chance to move to the national competition.

The team is made up of 15 players from Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Carolina Forest high schools and is led by MBHS girls soccer head coach Kevin Weidner.

“We’re going there to win,” said Weidner. “Everybody has that mindset. We’re practicing three days a week because that’s what they wanted. So they’re all dedicated and obviously we’re trying to make the push to win this.”

The team is guaranteed to play three games during their time in Dallas.

BUFC is an affiliate of United States Youth Soccer through the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association and offers soccer instruction for boys and girls ages 7-19.

