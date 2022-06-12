Submit a Tip
Mullins police searching for wanted attempted murder suspect

James Goodman
James Goodman(Mullins Police Department / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for attempted murder.

The Mullins Police Department said Sunday that officers are looking for James Goodman, also known as “Foot” or “Foots.”

Officials said Goodman is also wanted on other charges.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-464-0707 or 911.

