Grand Strand teachers, students demand new gun control measures at March For Our Lives rally

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the wake of multiple mass shootings in the United States, some Grand Strand residents are calling for lawmakers to do more about gun control.

A March For Our Lives rally was held Saturday afternoon at The Market Common, one of many taking place across the country at around the same time.

Over a dozen people came out to voice their concerns, including local students.

“People are just being shot for no reason, Could I be next,” said Layla Scratch, who attends Waccamaw Middle School.

Scratch said she’s terrified a shooting could happen at her school, much in the same way it has in other tragic events. She’s also worried about her siblings, who also attend different schools.

“I know that is not just me and my sisters,” she said. “What about my friends? Their families, their siblings. We all need to stand together.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 260 mass shootings so far this year. Thirteen of those incidents were in South Carolina, the fifth-most of any state.

Saturday’s rally also comes a little under three weeks after a gunman killed 19 students at two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a tragedy that has brought forth more attention to gun control.

In the wake of the shooting, President Joe Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons and other measures. Days before the rally, the House passed a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic weapon to 21. It’s unclear if the Senate, which is working on its own proposals, will vote on it.

The shooting in Uvalde also has Grand Strand teachers like Madison McCoy feeling eerie about new routines to ensure safety.

“The first thing we do as teachers now is instead of setting up our classroom and being excited about our curriculum. We are thinking where are we going to hide our kids,” said McCoy, who teaches in Georgetown County.

She also said her school set up white call boxes in each classroom just two days after the Uvalde shooting. They’re designed with an emergency button to be pressed in the event of a shooting.

“This shouldn’t happen,” said McCoy. “It’s school. It’s elementary school. You can’t protect from an AR-15. Those are just scary.”

