FIRST ALERT: Heat wave brings near record breaking temperatures this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will begin to crank up near record breaking temperatures during the work week.

TODAY:

For folks heading off to church this morning, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s. It’s going to be a warm and humid Sunday with highs reaching in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. We’ll start to see breaks in the clouds throughout the day. In addition, rain chances will remain low, however I cannot rule out a stray afternoon storm.

Afternoon pop-up storms (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain chances will drop to zero percent once the sun goes down. so we are going to be dry for Jason Aldean. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the evening with overnight lows dropping in the mid 70s

Drier weather later this evening (WMBF)

HEAT WAVE THIS WEEK

A heat wave is going to build in early this week. This will bring near record breaking temperatures and the hottest weather we’ve seen all year. To make matters worse, we are also going to have the most humid air we’ve seen year round as well. Here in the Grand Strand, our highs will be in the low 90s but with a heat index in the triple digits for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Heat index in the triple digits this week (WMBF)

While our inland area will have highs reaching in 100 degrees for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, with the humidity, we are going to see Heat index values reaching near 110 degrees on Tuesday. Heat index values will stay in the triple digits for the rest of the work week in parts of the week.

Hottest week of the year so far (WMBF)

Besides the heat, the weather is going to stay quiet. Rain chances will remain low, however with the heat and humidity, we will continue to see chances for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon each day this week!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.