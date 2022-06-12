FIRST ALERT: DANGEROUS HEAT WAVE through mid week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A heat wave will deliver dangerous heat to the area through the middle of the week.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect for the area today. An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH* is now in effect for Tuesday.

A heat wave will send temperatures to near record levels through the middle of the week with the heat wave reaching it’s peak on Tuesday.

TODAY

Blistering heat will develop today with a HEAT ADVISORY in effect for the area. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the lower 90s. Inland areas will see temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100. With very high humidity in place, the heat index will climb to as high as 104 to 107 through the mid to late afternoon.

Dangerous heat. (WMBF)

DANGEROUS HEAT TUESDAY

The heat will reach it’s peak on Tuesday with dangerous levels of heat and humidity. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in place for Tuesday and will likely be upgraded to warning. Afternoon temperatures will climb even higher than Monday with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s at the beach and to record breaking levels near or over 100 for most inland areas. These dangerously hot temperatures combined with the very high humidity will push the heat index to as high as 110 to 114 in many areas. A stray storm or two will be possible Tuesday evening, but most areas will stay dry.

Dangerous heat. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The heat will continue on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the 90s to near 100 with the heat index once again near 105. A few showers and storms will be possible from time to time.

Relief will arrive by the weekend as a cold front moves through the region Friday evening and night. The front will likely deliver a round of showers and storms followed by temperatures returning to near normal and lower humidity by the weekend.

Miserable humidity levels are in place through the end of the week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.