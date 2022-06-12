Submit a Tip
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Sunday that a driver accused of running into a Columbia restaurant was in custody.

The male suspect and the damaged car were found near Decker Boulevard. Police say the motive stems from a conflict with a female acquaintance that works at Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road where the incident happened.

No one was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

