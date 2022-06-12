Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Sunday that a driver accused of running into a Columbia restaurant was in custody.

The male suspect and the damaged car were found near Decker Boulevard. Police say the motive stems from a conflict with a female acquaintance that works at Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road where the incident happened.

No one was injured.

No reported injuries after a car crashes into the ‘Jimmy John’s Sandwiches’ restaurant at 5910 Garners Ferry Rd. Soon after the incident, the male driver backed the vehicle out of the store and left the scene. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are searching for the driver. pic.twitter.com/c5gEg0dLuw — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 12, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.